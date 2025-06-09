Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: Will Florida win crucial Stanley Cup matchup?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final shifts venues on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. With the series tied at one game apiece, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, June 9, 2025

Amerant Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -140 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +120 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Snapshot

The series is tied 1–1 after two thrilling overtime classics—Game 1 ended 4–3 in OT for Edmonton, Game 2 saw Florida win 5–4 in double OT.

Goal totals are dead even (8–8), even-strength xG is almost identical: Panthers 7.03, Oilers 7.02.

Florida holds home-ice advantage (27–12–2 at home in ’24–25 regular season) and is listed as a -140 favorite.

What to Know

Panthers

Gearing up at home where they were dominant last season—expect confidence to be high.

Top defenseman Aaron Ekblad is back at practice after sustaining a hand injury in Game 2, a major boost.

Brad Marchand continues his clutch heroics—Game 2 double-OT winner—and remains a dangerous threat.

Oilers

Connor McDavid leads all playoff scorers with 31 points, and Leon Draisaitl hasn’t slowed either.

Jake Walman has been consistently impactful from the backend—he’s a strong factor again tonight.

Edmonton owns the league-wide lead in high-danger shots (146) this postseason.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 X-Factors

X-Factor #1: Fatigue & Intensity

Two previous OT wars mean both teams are physically taxed. The first to strike in regulation may gain a decisive psychological edge.

X-Factor #2: Special Teams

Both clubs scored power-play tallies early in Game 2; whoever capitalizes next could swing the balance.

X-Factor #3: Goaltending

Stuart Skinner and Sergei Bobrovsky have been under siege—any relief or breakdown could determine the game’s outcome.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 Betting Prediction

Florida’s shift to home ice paired with Ekblad’s return and recent OT heroics by Marchand give them a slight edge in a tight game.

Edmonton’s firepower keeps it close, but Florida’s depth and defensive adjustments will be enough to edge this out before OT.

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -140