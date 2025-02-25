Oilers vs. Lightning Prediction: Will Tampa Bay win sixth straight?

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Lightning matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (-102) at Tampa Bay Lightning (-110); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN+

Oilers vs. Lightning Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Standings:

Edmonton Oilers: With a record of 34-19-4, the Oilers currently hold the second spot in the Pacific Division. Despite their strong season, they are on a three-game losing streak, including recent losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning boast a 32-20-4 record, placing them third in the Atlantic Division. They are on a five-game winning streak and have secured points in their last seven games. Their recent victory was a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Key Player Statistics:

Edmonton Oilers:

Leon Draisaitl: Leads the team with 86 points, comprising 42 goals and 44 assists.

Connor McDavid: Has accumulated 72 points, including 22 goals and 50 assists.

Stuart Skinner: The goaltender holds a 20-13-4 record with a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .898 save percentage (SV%).

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Nikita Kucherov: Tops the team with 82 points, consisting of 26 goals and 56 assists.

Brandon Hagel: Has contributed 64 points, with 27 goals and 37 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy: The primary goaltender has a 26-15-3 record, a 2.32 GAA, and a .918 SV%.

Oilers vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

The Oilers have allowed a power-play goal in each of their last six games, with a penalty kill success rate of 5-for-13 during this period. They aim to avoid becoming the fifth NHL team this season to allow a power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

The Lightning have been dominant at home, achieving a 12-3-1 record in their last 16 home games. Since January 7, they have the NHL’s best home record at 8-1-1, showcasing a plus-10 goal differential across all three periods this season.

The Lightning are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games overall, winning five straight in the process. Give me Tampa.

Oilers vs. Lightning Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -110