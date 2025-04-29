Oilers vs. Kings Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will series stay high-scoring?

​The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are set to clash in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series tonight, April 29, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The series is tied 2-2, with the Oilers rallying from an 0-2 deficit to even the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Kings Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Max/TBS

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are -135 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +115 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

Series Recap

The Kings took the first two games, but the Oilers responded with back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 shutout in Game 4. Edmonton’s power play has been a significant factor, converting 8 of 15 opportunities, while the Kings have yet to score on 11 power plays.

Key Players

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid leads the playoffs with 10 points, while Leon Draisaitl has 8 points and has been on the ice for all 14 of Edmonton’s goals in the series. Zach Hyman is tied for the postseason lead with six goals.

Los Angeles Kings: Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield lead the team with four points each. High-profile acquisitions Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kevin Fiala have combined for just one goal.

Goaltending Matchup

Edmonton Oilers: Stuart Skinner has started all four games, posting a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage, including a 33-save shutout in Game 4.

Los Angeles Kings: Cam Talbot started the first three games but was replaced by David Rittich in Game 4, who made 12 saves in the loss. Rittich is expected to start Game 5.

Projected Lineups

Edmonton Oilers:

Henrique – McDavid – Hyman

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Kane

Holloway – McLeod – Perry

Foegele – Ryan – Janmark​

Los Angeles Kings:

Byfield – Kopitar – Kempe

Moore – Danault – Arvidsson

Fiala – Lizotte – Lewis

Grundstrom – Dubois – Laferriere

Oilers vs. Kings Game 5 Betting Prediction

Give me the over, which has cashed in every matchup in this series thus far. The winner of games in this series has averaged 5.75 goals. The loser of games in this series, has averaged 3.5 goals. Thus, games in this series have averaged 9.25 goals per contest.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 5 Prediction: OVER 6.5