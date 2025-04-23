Oilers vs. Kings Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: L.A. take 2-0 series lead?

​The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are set to clash in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 6-5 victory in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Kings Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are -128 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Oilers Seek to Bounce Back

Despite a four-point performance from Connor McDavid in Game 1, the Oilers fell short in a high-scoring affair. Edmonton aims to tighten its defensive play and even the series before returning home. Forward Evander Kane, sidelined since June 2024 due to multiple injuries, is a possibility to return during Games 2–4, though he has not yet been medically cleared. Defenseman John Klingberg, who has missed the last 10 games with a lower-body injury, is also nearing a return and could bolster the blue line.

Kings Capitalize on Home-Ice Advantage

The Kings leveraged their strong home record to secure a Game 1 win, becoming the fourth team in Stanley Cup playoff history to win in regulation after blowing a four-goal lead. Forward Andrei Kuzmenko, acquired before the trade deadline, made an immediate impact with three points in his first playoff game with Los Angeles.

Statistical Comparison

Category Oilers (Regular Season) Kings (Regular Season)

Goals Per Game 3.65 3.20

Goals Against Per Game 2.95 2.70

Power Play % 25.2% 22.5%

Penalty Kill % 80.1% 82.3%

Players to Watch

Connor McDavid (EDM): The Oilers’ captain continues to be a dominant force, recording four points in Game 1. His leadership and offensive prowess are crucial for Edmonton’s success.​

Andrei Kuzmenko (LAK): Making his playoff debut with the Kings, Kuzmenko contributed three points in Game 1, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take L.A. The Kings have won three straight games against the Oilers, including their 6-5 victory in Game 1. They’ve also won four out of their last five games against Edmonton and eight out of their last 10 games overall.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 2 Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS -128