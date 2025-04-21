Oilers vs. Kings Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Edmonton pull off upset?

The Oilers vs. Kings Game 1 matchup will drop the puck at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Which side will take the first game of the series with a victory tonight at crypto.com Arena?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are -119 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +108 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Siding with L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

Edmonton picked up right where they left off from the regular season, powering their way to a 5–2 win in Game 1. Connor McDavid dished out three assists, and Leon Draisaitl netted a pair of goals as the Oilers’ lethal power play went 2-for-3. The Kings kept things tight early, but defensive lapses and penalties caught up with them. Stuart Skinner was solid in net for Edmonton, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

What to Watch in Game 2

1. Can L.A. Stay Out of the Box?

Edmonton’s power play continues to be the ultimate playoff weapon. The Kings handed the Oilers too many chances in Game 1, and McDavid & Co. made them pay. Discipline will be a top priority for Todd McLellan’s group.

2. Defensive Adjustments from the Kings

The Kings struggled to contain the Oilers’ speed through the neutral zone. Expect tweaks to their defensive zone structure, particularly in how they match up against Edmonton’s top line and Makarov on the rush.

3. The Goaltending Question for L.A.

Cam Talbot got the Game 1 start but gave up five goals on 31 shots. Will the Kings turn to David Rittich in Game 2 for a shakeup? It’s a decision that could define this series.

Key Players to Watch

Connor McDavid (EDM): He looked locked in from the opening shift. If he keeps carving through the zone with speed, L.A. will struggle to contain him.

Adrian Kempe (LAK): Scored one of L.A.’s two goals in Game 1 and had several quality looks. He’s one of the few Kings who can match Edmonton’s pace.

Zach Hyman (EDM): Crashed the net all night in Game 1, chipping in a goal and drawing a penalty. His gritty playstyle is tailor-made for playoff hockey.

Injury Notes

Edmonton: Ryan McLeod (lower body) missed Game 1 but may return for Game 2.

Los Angeles: Viktor Arvidsson remains out (back); no change expected to the forward lines.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 1 Betting Prediction

The Kings will likely tighten things up defensively and bring a more physical edge to Game 2. But Edmonton’s firepower is relentless, and unless the Kings find a way to neutralize McDavid or get a huge night from their goalie, it’s hard to bet against the Oil.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 1 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS +108