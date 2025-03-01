Oilers vs. Hurricanes Prediction: Will Edmonton lose sixth straight?

The Edmonton Oilers (34-21-4) will conclude their five-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes (34-21-4) on Saturday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game is set to begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. With Carolina listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (+130) at Carolina Hurricanes (-155); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+

Team Overviews:

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have been struggling recently, entering this matchup on a five-game losing streak. Despite boasting top-tier talent, including Leon Draisaitl, who has a 41.6% chance of scoring in this game, the team has faced challenges in converting their skills into victories.

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have also faced difficulties, securing only two wins in their last seven games. However, they maintain a strong home presence and are favored to win this matchup, with odds set at -135.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Considering the current form and home advantage, the Hurricanes are expected to secure a victory in this matchup. The Oilers’ recent struggles may continue, making it challenging for them to overcome the Hurricanes on their home ice. Carolina has won seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes this season’s matchup in Edmonton (a 3-2 Hurricanes’ win on October 22).

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -155