Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Will Vegas win seventh straight?

The Edmonton Oilers (42-26-5) are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights (45-20-8) tonight at T-Mobile Arena. The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames, with Leon Draisaitl leading the league as the first player to reach 50 goals this season. However, Edmonton will be without key players Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, and goaltender Stuart Skinner due to injuries. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Golden Knights game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (+135) at Vegas Golden Knights (-160); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Love Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames, with Leon Draisaitl leading the team with 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists). However, Edmonton will be without key players due to injuries, including Evander Kane (IR-LT, expected to return April 18), Trent Frederic (IR, expected to return April 5), and Connor McDavid (day-to-day).

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are on a six-game winning streak, most recently securing a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators. Jack Eichel has been instrumental during this run, accumulating 13 points over the last six games. Vegas has also dominated recent encounters with Edmonton, winning four of the last five matchups.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

I’m not going to overthink this one: Give me Vegas at Bovada.lv. The Golden Knights have won six consecutive games entering play tonight and are 7-1-1-1 in their last 10 contests overall. They’ve also won two out of the first three meetings between these two teams this season. The Oilers have dropped two out of their last three games entering play tonight.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -160