Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their Western Conference Second Round series on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With the Oilers leading the series 3–1, they have an opportunity to advance to the Conference Finals with a victory. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -130 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Oilers have demonstrated resilience and depth throughout the series. Despite the absence of captain Connor McDavid due to a lower-body injury, Edmonton has maintained a potent offense, with Leon Draisaitl stepping up as a leader. In Game 4, the Oilers secured a 3–0 victory, with goaltender Stuart Skinner earning a shutout performance. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed significantly, scoring in the game and adding depth to the lineup.

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have faced challenges in containing Edmonton’s offensive prowess. The absence of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo due to suspension has impacted their defensive stability. Goaltender Adin Hill will need to deliver a standout performance to keep Vegas’ hopes alive in the series.

Factors to Watch

Oilers’ Offensive Depth: With McDavid sidelined, players like Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman have taken on increased roles. Their ability to generate offense will be crucial in Game 5.

Golden Knights’ Defensive Adjustments: Vegas must find ways to tighten their defense, especially in the absence of Pietrangelo. Discipline will also be key to avoid unnecessary penalties.

Goaltending Battle: Skinner’s recent performances have been stellar, but Hill’s experience and previous playoff success make him a formidable opponent. The goaltending duel could be a deciding factor in the game.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Betting Prediction

Given the Oilers’ momentum and depth, they are poised to secure a victory in Game 5. Skinner’s goaltending and the team’s offensive contributions should propel Edmonton to a win, advancing them to the Conference Finals.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS +110