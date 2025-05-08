Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Vegas Rebound?

Will Vegas recover and rebound from its Game 1 loss to Edmonton and post a win in Thursday night’s Oilers vs. Golden Knights matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup

Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -135 moneyline favorites. The Oilers, meanwhile, are +115 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 6.5 goals.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap: Game 1

In the opening game of the Western Conference semifinals, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a 5–1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault each contributed two goals, while Chandler Stephenson added another. The Golden Knights capitalized on defensive lapses by the Oilers, including a critical turnover by Evan Bouchard, leading to a three-goal second period. Edmonton’s offense struggled to generate sustained pressure, and goaltender Stuart Skinner was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots.

Key Factors for Game 2

Edmonton Oilers

Offensive Depth: With Connor McDavid sidelined due to a left hamstring strain, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins must elevate their play to compensate for the loss of their captain.

Defensive Adjustments: The Oilers need to tighten their defensive zone coverage and avoid turnovers that lead to high-danger scoring chances.

Goaltending: Stuart Skinner’s performance will be under scrutiny; a bounce-back game is essential for the Oilers to even the series.

Vegas Golden Knights

Balanced Scoring: Vegas demonstrated depth in Game 1, with contributions from multiple lines. Maintaining this balance will be crucial.

Special Teams: The Golden Knights’ penalty kill was effective in Game 1, limiting Edmonton’s potent power play. Continuing this trend will be vital.

Goaltending Stability: Jonathan Quick’s experience and ability to handle pressure situations will be key in maintaining the series lead.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Betting Prediction

Give me Vegas. I know Edmonton has won three straight against the Golden Knights dating back to December of 2024, but I can’t envision the Oilers waltzing into Vegas and taking both games. Vegas rebounds.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -135