Oilers vs. Capitals Prediction:

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Washington Capitals today, Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. With Washington listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Oilers vs. Capitals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Edmonton Oilers (-130) at Washington Capitals (+110); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Oilers vs. Capitals Public Betting: Bettors siding with Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Capitals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Statistics:

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have a season record of 34-18-4. They are averaging 3.3 goals per game, ranking 4th in the league, and allowing 2.7 goals against, placing them 9th. Their power play is effective 25% of the time (6th in the NHL), but their penalty kill stands at 75.6% (24th). Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 40 goals and 83 points, while Connor McDavid has contributed 22 goals and 49 assists. Goaltender Stuart Skinner holds a 20-12-4 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals boast a 37-11-8 record. They average 3.6 goals per game (3rd in the league) and allow 2.5 goals against (4th). Their power play operates at 23.2% efficiency (11th), and their penalty kill is successful 82.6% of the time (6th). Alex Ovechkin leads with 21 goals in 30 games, and Pierre-Luc Dubois has added 36 points over 46 games. Goaltender Logan Thompson has a 2.09 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Oilers vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

Today’s matchup features two high-performing teams with potent offenses and solid defenses. The Oilers’ dynamic duo of Draisaitl and McDavid will challenge the Capitals’ strong defensive unit and goaltending. Conversely, Washington’s balanced attack, led by Ovechkin and Dubois, will test Edmonton’s defense.

Give me Washington. The Capitals are 6-4 over their last 10 games, cashing for bettors in three out of their last four contests entering play today. One of those victories came in Pittsburgh yesterday after Washington hung eight goals on the board in an 8-3 victory.

Oilers vs. Capitals Prediction: WASHINGTON CAPITALS +110