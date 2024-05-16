Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Oilers vs. Canucks series shifting back to Rogers Place in Vancouver on Thursday night, what’s the best bet for this Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Edmonton Oilers (-152) at 014 Vancouver Canucks (+126); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Rogers Place, Vancouver, BC

TV: TNT

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

McDavid posted a power-play assist

Connor McDavid posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 4. McDavid’s playoff-opening point streak ended at seven games after he was held off the scoresheet in Sunday’s Game 3 loss. The center got back at it Tuesday, setting up Leon Draisaitl on the Oilers’ opening tally. McDavid has two goals, 16 helpers, 27 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine playoff appearances.

Silovs comes up short in Game 4 loss

Arturs Silovs stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. The Canucks battled their way back into the game in the third period, tying it at 2-2 on a Dakota Joshua goal. That lasted all of 1:02, as Evan Bouchard scored with 39 seconds left in regulation, sending Silovs to his third loss in seven playoff outings. He’s now allowed three or more goals in five of his appearances. The Canucks return home with the series tied at two games apiece, though Silovs has played well enough that he’ll likely get the start in Thursday’s Game 5.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 Betting Trends:

Oilers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Canucks are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Edmonton

Oilers are 23-7 SU in their last 30 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Canucks are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Oilers’ last 12 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games when playing Vancouver on the road and is 7-2 in their last nine games against an opponent from the Western Conference. Continuing with those trends, the over is 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and is 9-2 in their last 11 games when listed as a favorite.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 5 Prediction: OVER 6.5