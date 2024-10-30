Close Menu

    NHL Articles

    NHL Predictions, Best Bets & Odds: Is the Blue Jackets’ team total too low?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Wednesday NHL Prediction

    Will the Blue Jackets continue to score at will when they host the Islanders on Wednesday night? Can the Avalanche overcome their latest setback to start a new winning streak? And will the Golden Knights win for a fifth consecutive time when they visit the Kings? Check out our Wednesday NHL Predictions & Best Bets.

    NHL Tuesday Best Bets Recap

    Utter f*cking disaster. That’s what my picks were last night. An utter f*cking disaster. My recommendations were as follows: Penguins (+110) over the Wild, the Blues (+125) over the Senators and the Rangers (-150) over the Capitals. The Penguins blew a two-goal lead in the first period to fall, 5-3. The Blues were only down six goals heading into the third period before failing to muster a massive comeback in an 8-1 defeat. And despite owning the Capitals in previous meetings, the Rangers were drop-kicked 5-3 in Washington.

    I am now an abysmal 26-30 on the season (-$958.00).

    Wednesday NHL Prediction: Columbus Blue Jackets over 2.5 Goals (-156)

    The Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising teams in the NHL this season, especially from an offensive standpoint. They’re coming off a 6-1 win over the Oilers and have scored at least six goals in four games this season. That ties the Golden Knights for the most six-goal games in the NHL. The Blue Jackets have also netted a franchise-best 33 goals through their first eight games of the season. They average 4.13 goals a game, which is the fourth-highest in the league.

    Tonight Columbus will draw Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders. He’s made four starts on the season and is just 1-2-1 with a .854 save percentage and a 3.72 goals-against average. Varlamov has fared well versus the Blue Jackets over his career (115-2, .937 save percentage and 2.18 GAA), but this is a different looking Columbus squad.

    Wednesday NHL Prediction: Colorado Avalanche -110, 9:00 p.m. ET

    I know the Aves just lost to the lowly Blackhawks and are now without leading goal-scorer Ross Colton, who left Monday’s loss after taking a shot off his leg in the first period. That said, the price is right to back Colorado at home.

    The Lightning led the NHL in power-play percentage last season but is just 5-for-31 this year. Tampa Bay has also struggled on penalty kill, ranking 28th at 71.9 percentage. That could be a problem against the Avalanche, who are third in the NHL at 36.4 percent on the power play and have 12 power-play goals despite missing four out of their top players on that unit.

    Wednesday NHL Prediction: Vegas Golden Knights -130, 10:00 p.m. ET

    The Golden Knights will go for five straight wins tonight in L.A. They blanked the Flames 5-0 on Monday to complete a four-game homestand in which they won every game. Vegas also improved upon its NHL-leading goals-per-game average to 4.70 and expanding its league-leading goal differential to plus-19.

    The Kings, meanwhile, just lost to the worst team in the NHL. Their 4-2 loss to the Sharks last night was embarrassing and it ended a two-game winning streak. The vibes are also currently off with this team, as Kevin Fiala was scratched for missing a team meeting. He is second on the Kings with four goals, but he is also tied for a team-high with 12 penalty minutes.

