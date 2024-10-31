Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction: Will under cash in Dallas?

Will the under cash in Thursday night’s Rockets vs. Mavericks matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET from Dallas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Rockets (+5) at Dallas Mavericks (-5); o/u 227.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 31, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Rockets vs. Mavericks Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dallas

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Adams questionable for Thursday’s game

Steven Adams (left calf strain, right knee injury recovery) is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Mavericks. As long as starting center Alperen Sengun is healthy, Adams won’t get the minutes needed to achieve fantasy relevance. His status impacts Jock Landale the most, as Landale is unlikely to be in the rotation if Adams plays.

Doncic puts up 24 points vs. T-Wolves

Luka Doncic put up 24 points (10-of-27 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs) with eight rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a three-pointer in the Dallas Mavericks matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic didn’t shoot the ball well but battled through a knee injury while contributing with his passing and rebounding en route to a win. Doncic remains a triple-double threat on a nightly basis.

Rockets vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under cashed in three out of the Rockets’ four games this season. They’ve scored over 106 points only once, which came in a 128-108 blowout win over the Bucks. That’s also the only game in which the over hit in a Houston game this season. They don’t have an offense.

On the other side, the under hit in two out of the Mavericks’ last three games. They’ve flashed a better offense than the Rockets thus far, but Houston will also force the pace to be played at a slower tempo.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: Rockets-Mavericks under 227.5