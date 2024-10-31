Close Menu

    NBA Articles

    Suns vs. Clippers: Total too high?

    Paul ElliotBy
    Suns vs. Clippers

    The Clippers will host the Suns at 10:30p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Suns are listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 221 points, what is the smart bet from Inglewood? Keep reading for our Suns vs. Clippers prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    569 Phoenix Suns (-4.0) at 570 Los Angeles Clippers (+4.0); o/u 221

    10:30 p.m. ET, October 31, 2024

    Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

    Suns vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

    The Suns moved to 3-1 defeating the Lakers 109-105 on Monday night. Devin Booker led the way with 33 points on 11/23 attempts. The Suns hit the road to face the Clippers on Thursday

    Los Angeles Clippers DFS SPIN

    The Clippers dropped 2-2 losing to the Trailblazers by one-point last night. Norman Powell had a big game scoring 30 points and knocking down 5 three’s. The Clippers look to get back in the win column as they host the Suns.

    Suns vs. Clippers Prediction:

    Take the Under. This is the rematch of opening night where the Suns defeated the Clippers by a score of 116-113 in overtime. 23 points were scored in overtime which pushed the game over the total in that one. Neither of the teams like to play fast and play a lot of isolation ball which tends to favor the under. I think the Under is a strong play here.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Under 221

