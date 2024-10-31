Texans vs. Jets Prediction: Can New York Get a Win at Home?

The New York Jets are desperate for a win after falling to 2-6 on the season after another loss on Sunday. They will host the 6-2 Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Despite the poor record, New York comes into this one as a 1.5 point home favorite as Houston deals with some injuries on the offensive side. This Texans vs. Jets matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Texans (+1.5) at New York Jets (-1.5) o/u 42

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 31, 2024

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: AMAZON

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Texans

As of this writing, our NFL Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on Houston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Texans

The Texans moved to 6-2 on the season following a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It came at a price however, as star receiver Stefon Diggs left the game with a non-contact injury. It was confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. Nico Collins is already on the IR as he deals with a hamstring injury and won’t be eligible to return to the field on Thursday night. Tank Dell moves into the WR1 spot and will attempt to hold down the fort alongside Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, and John Metchie III. On the bright side, Joe Mixon continues to dominate on the ground since he returned from injury, logging his 3rd straight 100+ yard 1+ TD game. Defensively, the Texans had a pick with 23 seconds left in the 2nd quarter deep in Colts territory that would turn into a one play touchdown. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Houston.

New York Jets

The Jets just can’t seem to figure it out this season, as they move to 2-6 and have dropped 5 straight games. On Sunday was a 25-22 loss to division foe New England Patriots. Aaron Rodgers completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. Garrett Wilson led receivers with 113 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries. Meanwhile Braelon Allen had 32 yards on 12 carries. At halftime Braelon Allen was leading in touches taking 8 carries for 23 yards while Breece Hall took 6 carries for 47. On the opposite side, Drake Maye started the game for the Patriots and threw for 23 yards and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a concussion. Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots to the 2nd half comeback alongside Rhamondre Stevenson who had 2 touchdowns and 48 rushing yards.

Texans vs. Jets Betting Trends

Houston is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Houston’s last 7 games

New York is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston

New York is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games

Texans vs. Jets Prediction:

It’s hard to back the Jets again with their 5 game losing streak but this feels like a good chance for them to get one back. The two losses for the Texans on the season were on the road. New York is attempting to take care of the kicking issues by throwing Greg Zuerlein on the IR with an undisclosed injury and will have either Riley Patterson or Spencer Shrader kicking on Thursday night. Houston still has capable receivers, but not to the level of Collins and Diggs. The Jets defense has been solid on the season giving up 21 points per game which is tied for 11th in the league. The rush defense ranks 6th in opponent yards per rush attempt giving up just 4.2. Against the pass, they allow 9.6 yards per completion, 8th in the league. If the Jets defense can slow down Joe Mixon and force Stroud to throw, they should be in good shape. The Jets offense should be able to find success running the ball against a defense 24th in the league allowing 4.7 yards per rush attempt. Take the Jets to cover the 1.5 at home on Thursday Night Football.

Texans vs. Jets Prediction: Jets -1.5