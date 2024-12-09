Monday NHL Best Bets: Will Underdog Red Wings hang Struggling Sabres another Loss?

Will the underdog Red Wings hand the struggling Sabres yet another loss on a short slate in the NHL tonight? Read on for our Monday NHL Best Bets.

Sunday NHL Best Bets Recap

My Sunday NHL Best Bets consisted of the Flames (+195) over the Stars, the over 6 in that same Calgary-Dallas matchup, the Lightning (-112) over the Cancuks on the first period moneyline and the Avalanche-Devils first period over 1.5 (-150).

I knew the Flames were a big roll of the dice. When they scored within the first minute of the game, I thought perhaps that risk would pay off. Despite being even at 2-2 heading into the third period, the Flames coughed up four goals in the final period to fall, 6-2. The good news is that while the Flames did not hit, at least the over hit. Thus, those picks were a wash.

It was a similar situation with my first period selections. While the Lightning fell behind the Canucks 1-0 in the first period, the Aves scored two goals in the opening frame against the Devils to hit the first period over.

Since I introduced this format on Friday, November 29, my best bets have gone 24-14-2. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$983.00 over that span.

Monday NHL Best Game Moneyline Bet: Detroit Red Wings (+125), 7:00 p.m. ET

It’s rough sledding out there tonight. There are only three games and one of the matchups I took off my moneyline card because the Rangers are -250 against the Blackhawks. Anyone can suggest taking a massive home favorite against a bad team.

Thus, I was left with backing a struggling home favorite in the Sabres (-150), a below .500 Canadiens (-150) club, or one of the two remaining underdogs (both the Red Wings and Ducks are +125). I’m backing Detroit because of the issues Buffalo has had of late. The Sabres have lost six consecutive games entering play tonight. Over that span, they were held to two or fewer goals in four games and to three or fewer goals five times. They also allowed at least three goals in five of those six losses, with the lone exception being their 1-0 loss to the Wild on November 27.

Do I feel great backing the Red Wings? No, but I feel just fine fading the Sabres.

Monday NHL Best Game Total Bet: Blackhawks-Rangers over 6 (-105), 7:00 p.m. ET

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. Shrink that sample size down to the last five meetings and you’ll find that the over has cashed in four out of the last five Hawks-Rangers matchups.

The Blackhawks have allowed at least four goals in four straight games. In fact, they allowed exactly four goals in three straight losses to the Jets, Bruins and Maple Leafs, respectively. While their offense has been held in check of late, I feel good about the Rangers scoring at least four goals. Plus, New York just surrendered seven goals to Seattle yesterday, so perhaps Chicago’s offensive woes will end tonight.

Monday NHL Best First Period Moneyline Bet: Chicago Blackhawks (+168), 7:00 p.m. ET

Despite all their struggles. Despite all their offensive issues, the Blackhawks own the highest ROI of any team in the NHL over their last 10 games when it comes to the first period moneyline. In their last 10 games, Chicago owns a 6-2-2 record on the first period moneyline, producing a 60.56% ROI over that span. The next-best team over its last 10 games is Columbus, which is 5-1-4 for a ROI of 49.59%.

As for the Rangers, they’re 2-4-4 (-20.69% ROI) over their last 10 games on the first period moneyline.

Monday NHL Best First Period Total Bet: Ducks-Canadiens under 1.5 (+100), 7:30 p.m. ET

The first period under is 4-6 in the Canadiens’ last 10 games overall and is just 2-8 in their last 10 home games. While the Ducks’ first period total is 5-5 over their last 10 games, the under has been slightly more profitable (6.47% ROI) than the over (-16.21%). Anaheim has also been held to exactly one goal in three out of its last four games. That’s for the entire game, not just the first period, so let’s hope for more offensive struggles for the Ducks tonight in Montreal.