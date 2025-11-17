Monday Best Bets NHL Nov 17: Are Hurricanes on Upset Alert?

Last Updated on November 17, 2025 2:50 pm by Anthony Rome

Pick 1 — Boston Bruins (+165) vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Boston has been firing offensively and gets a matchup at home where they should be able to control pace and limit Carolina’s transition chances. The Bruins are better-equipped to convert chances at 5-on-5 and their goaltending matchup and home edge make the moneyline the cleanest way to back them tonight. I’ll take Boston on the moneyline to get the job done and cover the scoreboard.

Pick 2 — Montreal Canadiens (+117) at Columbus Blue Jackets

This one is the value play of the night. Montreal on the road is getting plus money and they’ve shown the ability to steal games away when their goaltending finds form. Columbus has been boom-or-bust offensively; taking Montreal at +117 gives us a true overlay — a one-unit moneyline play for a team that can stay competitive and cash at the plus price if the goaltender bounces back. I like the upside here.

Pick 3 — Los Angeles Kings (+100) at Washington Capitals

This is a low-juice, low-variance pick: Los Angeles is comfortable on the road and matches up well against Washington’s style. The line is essentially a pick’em (-101), which makes the Kings a logical moneyline target — you’re getting a viable road team with recent form and depth on a neutral-ish price. I’ll back Los Angeles on the moneyline as a straightforward ticket to round out the card.

