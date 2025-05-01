Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Ottawa force a Game 7?

The Senators forced a Game 6 with a win in Toronto but it’s still the Maple Leafs’ series to lose. Now that the venue has shifted back to Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Senators are -120 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +100 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Towards Dogs

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

The Toronto Maple Leafs surged to a commanding 3–0 series lead, only to see the Ottawa Senators claw back with two consecutive victories, including a 4–0 shutout in Game 5. Now, with the series at 3–2, the Senators aim to force a decisive Game 7. ​

Key Storylines

Senators’ Momentum

Ottawa’s resurgence is fueled by strong performances from players like Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk. The team has tightened its defense, allowing only three goals over the last two games. ​

Maple Leafs Under Pressure

Toronto’s offense, led by Mitch Marner and William Nylander, has been stifled recently. The team failed to score in Game 5, despite 29 shots on goal.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 6 Betting Prediction

I’m backing the Senators, who have won two straight games in this series and seven out of 10 versus the Maple Leafs overall. They have the momentum and they’ll be on home ice tonight.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 6 Prediction: OTTAWA SENATORS -114