Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 4 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Toronto break out the rooms?

The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, aiming to complete a first-round sweep of the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa, making its first playoff appearance since 2017, faces elimination on home ice. The Senators have not won a playoff series since 2007 and will look to extend their postseason run. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Senators are -115 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are -105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Ottawa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Senators’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Senators’ Challenge

Goaltending: Linus Ullmark has been solid in net, with a .923 save percentage in the series. However, he faces a high-powered Maple Leafs offense that has scored 12 goals in the first three games. ​

Offensive Production: Ottawa’s top line, featuring Tim Stützle and Claude Giroux, has been held to just two goals in the series. They will need to generate more offense to keep the Senators’ playoff hopes alive.

Special Teams: The Senators’ power play has struggled, converting on only 10% of opportunities in the series. Improvement in this area is crucial for their success.​

Maple Leafs’ Dominance

Offensive Depth: Toronto boasts a potent offense, with Auston Matthews and William Nylander leading the charge. The Maple Leafs have depth throughout their lineup, making them a formidable opponent.​

Goaltending: Anthony Stolarz has been effective in net, posting a .918 save percentage in the series. His steady play has been a key factor in Toronto’s success.​

Special Teams: The Maple Leafs’ power play has been clicking at a 30% conversion rate, providing them with a significant advantage in the series.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Maple Leafs have been dominant in the series, outscoring the Senators 12-4. With the momentum on their side and the pressure mounting on Ottawa, Toronto is poised to close out the series.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 4 Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -105