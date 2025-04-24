Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 3 Prediction: Will Toronto stay hot?

The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the first-round series 2-0 after a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2. With the series shifting to Ottawa, the Senators aim to rebound on home ice and avoid a potentially insurmountable 3-0 deficit.​

Game Matchup

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Candian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Senators and Maple Leafs are both -110, respectively, while the total sits 5.5 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Ottawa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Senators moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Maple Leafs: Riding Momentum

Toronto secured a crucial win in Game 2, thanks to Max Domi’s overtime goal and strong performances from John Tavares and Morgan Rielly. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves, providing stability in net.

The Maple Leafs have demonstrated resilience and depth, with contributions from various players. Their balanced attack and disciplined play have been key factors in their series lead.​

Senators: Determined to Even the Series

Ottawa displayed grit in Game 2, rallying from a two-goal deficit to force overtime. Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored for the Senators, showcasing their offensive capabilities.

Despite the loss, Ottawa’s coaching staff and players remain optimistic, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their aggressive play and capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Key Matchups

Domi vs. Senators Defense: Max Domi’s recent performance will challenge Ottawa’s defensive unit to contain his offensive contributions.​

Tkachuk’s Leadership: Brady Tkachuk’s leadership and physical play will be crucial in setting the tone for the Senators.​

Goaltending Battle: The performance of both goaltenders will significantly impact the game’s outcome, with Anthony Stolarz and Ottawa’s Linus Ullmark expected to be in net.​

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 3 Prediction

I backed Ottawa in Game 1 and Game 2. I won’t be going back to the well. The Maple Leafs are now 9-1 in their last 10 games overall. That includes a seven-game winning streak. The Senators, meanwhile, have dropped three of their last four games overall.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game 3 Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS -110