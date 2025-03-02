Maple Leafs vs. Penguins Prediction: Will game turn low-scoring?

The Maple Leafs (37-20-2) will face the Penguins (24-29-9) on March 2, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Maple Leafs are currently on a four-game winning streak, while the Penguins have struggled recently, losing five of their last six games. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Penguins matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (-185) at Pittsburgh Penguins (+155); o/u 6

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Season Series:

This is the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Maple Leafs won the first matchup 4-2 in October, while the Penguins secured a 5-2 victory in December.

Team Performance:

Maple Leafs: Toronto is on a four-game winning streak and has a 7-3-0 record in their last ten games. They are 17-9-2 on the road this season and have split the two games against the Penguins this season.

Penguins: Pittsburgh has lost four of their last five games and holds a 4-5-1 record in their last ten outings. They are 14-13-4 at home this season.

Players to Watch:

Maple Leafs: William Nylander has been in excellent form, recording five goals and three assists in eight games in February. He is second on the team in scoring, with 59 points in 59 games, and has three goals in two games against the Penguins this season.

Penguins: Erik Karlsson has been a standout performer for Pittsburgh, tallying eight goals and 35 assists this season. He has recorded points in 32 of 62 games, including multiple points nine times.

Injury Report:

Maple Leafs: C Calle Jarnkrok (IR), D Jani Hakanpaa (IR), LW Max Pacioretty (IR), D Chris Tanev (OUT).

Penguins: D P.O. Joseph (Day to Day), D Jack St. Ivany (OUT).

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Give me the under. The under is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. While the over did cash on December 7 between these two teams, the under hit in the previous two meetings.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6