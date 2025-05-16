Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Playoff Prediction: Is Toronto finished?

The Maple Leafs face elimination in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Panthers on Friday, May 16, 2025. After leading the series 2–0, the Leafs have lost three consecutive games, including a demoralizing 6–1 defeat in Game 5. They now trail 3–2 and must win in Florida to force a decisive Game 7 back in Toronto. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 16, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -240 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +195 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Public Betting

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Series Recap

The Panthers have seized momentum, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky delivering standout performances. Florida’s defensive corps, bolstered by Aaron Ekblad’s return, has neutralized Toronto’s offensive threats. Meanwhile, the Leafs’ top players, notably Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, have struggled to find the net, with Matthews failing to score since Game 6 of the first round.

Key Factors for Toronto

Offensive Awakening: The Leafs need Matthews, Marner, and Nylander to break through Bobrovsky’s defense.

Defensive Discipline: Avoiding penalties is crucial, as the Panthers’ power play has been effective.

Goaltending Stability: Anthony Stolarz must provide consistent play to keep Toronto in contention.

Florida’s Advantages

Goaltending Excellence: Bobrovsky’s performance has been a series highlight, with a .907 save percentage in the regular season and a 14–8–1 record against Toronto.

Defensive Depth: The return of Aaron Ekblad strengthens Florida’s blue line, adding leadership and stability.

Balanced Scoring: Contributions from players like Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk diversify Florida’s offensive threats.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Betting Prediction

Given the current form and momentum, the Panthers are poised to close out the series at home. Toronto’s recent struggles and Florida’s balanced attack suggest a Panthers victory in Game 6.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 6 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -1.5 (+120)