Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Prediction:

A heavyweight matchup in the Western Conference will ensue on Saturday night when the Avalanche host the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m. ET. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs (+129) at Colorado Avalanche (-146); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: NHL Network

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Previews

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs continue to push for a strong finish in the Eastern Conference as they aim for home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Led by the dynamic duo of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Toronto boasts one of the league’s most lethal offensive units. William Nylander’s career-best season has added another layer to their attack, while John Tavares continues to provide veteran leadership.

Defensively, the Leafs have improved but remain vulnerable at times. Morgan Rielly leads the blue line, but depth remains a concern, especially against high-powered offenses like Colorado’s. In goal, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll have provided a solid tandem, though consistency has been an issue.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche remain one of the Western Conference’s elite teams, fueled by their high-octane offense and a strong two-way game. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen continue to dominate, while Cale Makar provides Norris Trophy-level play from the back end. Colorado’s top six forwards are among the best in the NHL, and their transition game is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Defensively, the Avs have dealt with injuries but remain formidable when healthy. The return of Devon Toews has bolstered their blue line, while goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been steady in net, providing key performances in big games.

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Key Matchups

Auston Matthews vs. Nathan MacKinnon – Two of the league’s premier centers going head-to-head in a battle of skill, speed, and physicality.

William Nylander vs. Cale Makar – Can Toronto’s high-flying winger break through Colorado’s elite defensive core?

Ilya Samsonov vs. Alexandar Georgiev – Both goalies have been solid, but which one steps up in a high-scoring affair?

Key Player to Watch

Nathan MacKinnon – His speed and ability to drive play make him the difference-maker in this one.

Expect a thrilling contest between two Stanley Cup contenders, but Colorado’s depth and home-ice advantage should give them the slight edge.

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Both teams are offensively gifted, ranking in the top 10 in goals per game. This game is likely to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair. Colorado has the edge at home, where they have been dominant this season. However, Toronto’s firepower makes them a tough out in any matchup. The over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. I’m taking the over 6.5 at Bovada.lv.

Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Prediction: OVER 6.5