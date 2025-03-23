Lightning vs. Golden Knights Prediction:

The Tampa Bay Lightning (40-24-5) are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights (41-20-8) on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Lightning vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning (+105) at Vegas Golden Knights (-125); o/u 6

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overviews:

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning have been on a strong run, winning three consecutive games before a recent 6-4 loss to the Utah Hockey Club. They are averaging 3.2 goals per game in March while allowing three goals per game. Nikita Kucherov has been a standout performer, extending his point streak to four games with an assist in the recent loss. ​

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights have secured back-to-back victories, including a 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. In March, they have a 6-2-2 record, averaging 3.6 goals per game and conceding 2.2. Jack Eichel has been instrumental, recording six points in his last two games, including a goal and five assists.

Players to Watch:

Tampa Bay Lightning:

Nikita Kucherov: Leading the team with 96 points (29 goals, 67 assists) this season, Kucherov has been particularly effective against the Golden Knights, tallying 21 points in 11 career games against them.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Ivan Barbashev: With 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) this season, Barbashev has contributed significantly to Vegas’s offense. He has seven points in 14 career games against Tampa Bay, including a goal earlier this season.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

This matchup features two high-performing teams with potent offenses. The Lightning’s recent success against the Golden Knights and their offensive depth suggest they have a slight advantage in this contest.

The Lightning have had the edge in recent matchups against the Golden Knights, winning the last three encounters. Given Tampa Bay’s strong offensive capabilities and recent form, they are poised to continue this trend.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING +105