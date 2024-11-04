Kings vs. Predators Prediction: Will Nashville continue to own L.A.?

The Kings will visit the Predators on Monday night in Nashville, which has been a house of horrors for L.A. in previous meetings between the two teams. Is the home team the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Predators matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Kings (+120) at Nashville Predators (-140); o/u 6

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 4, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN+

Kings vs. Predators Public Betting: Bettors Backing Nashville

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Predators’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Kuemper suffers late collapse against Chicago

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves in regulation and overtime and failed to make a stop on three shootout attempts in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Chicago. He appeared to be in complete control as he took a shutout into the third period, but things fell apart for Kuemper when a seemingly harmless Nick Foligno shot early in the final frame trickled through his legs, and the 34-year-old goalie then swept it into the net himself when he reached back to find it.

Kuemper’s day ended with an 0-for-3 showing in the shootout, which was capped by Ryan Donato deking him out of his shorts for the winner. Kuemper still has yet to take a regulation loss this season, going 3-0-3 in six starts, but his 3.11 GAA and .890 save percentage could cause him to lose his grip on the No. 1 job — which would be a repeat of his fate in 2023-24 with the Capitals.

Stamkos scores goal, adds assist vs. Colorado

Steven Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Avalanche. Stamkos has earned multiple points in two of his last three games, a sign his chemistry with his new teammates is starting to take hold. The 34-year-old has earned four of his five points this season on the power play, so he still has improvements to make at even strength. He’s added 33 shots on net, 12 hits, six PIM and a minus-9 rating over 11 appearances while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit.

Kings vs. Predators Betting Trends:

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Nashville

Los Angeles is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road

Nashville is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Los Angeles

Nashville is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Los Angeles

Kings vs. Predators Betting Prediction

Take Nashville. The Predators have won seven out of their last 10 meetings versus the Kings. That includes taking two of three versus L.A. last season. The Kings also look like they’re heading into a bit of a funk. The beat Vegas 6-3 last Wednesday, but sandwiched in between that victory were losses to lowly San Jose and Chicago. They’ve allowed at least three goals in three straight games and four goals in two of their last three contests.

Kings vs. Predators Prediction: Nashville Predators -140