Kings vs. Oilers Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Edmonton end series?

The Oilers will look to eliminate the Kings in Game 6 on 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night, while L.A. will look to force a Game 7. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Oilers Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 1, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -161 moneyline favorites. The Kings, meanwhile, are +139 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Oiler’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

The Los Angeles Kings surged to a 2–0 series lead with commanding victories in Games 1 and 2. However, the Edmonton Oilers responded emphatically, winning the next three games to seize a 3–2 series advantage. Game 5 showcased Edmonton’s resilience, overcoming a 1–0 deficit to secure a 3–1 victory, highlighted by goals from Evander Kane, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.​

Key Storylines

Oilers’ Defensive Resurgence

Despite the absence of veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm, the Oilers’ blue line has solidified, with Jake Walman and John Klingberg stepping up to fill the void. Their contributions have been instrumental in limiting the Kings to just four goals over the past two games. ​

Kings Facing Familiar Elimination Scenario

For the fourth consecutive postseason, the Kings find themselves on the brink of elimination at the hands of the Oilers. To extend the series, Los Angeles must reignite the offensive spark that propelled them in the opening games, particularly from key players like Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 6 Betting Prediction

The Oilers’ momentum, bolstered by their recent defensive improvements and home-ice advantage, positions them favorably to clinch the series in Game 6. While the Kings have demonstrated resilience, the current trajectory suggests Edmonton will advance.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 6 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -160