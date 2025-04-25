Kings vs. Oilers Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. pull off upset?

​The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in Game 3 of their Western Conference First Round series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Oilers Game 3 prediction and matchup?

Game Matchup

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: TBS/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Oilers are -135 moneyline favorites. The Kings, meanwhile, are +115 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 6 goals.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Game 1: The Kings secured a 4-3 overtime victory, with a strong performance that set the tone for the series.​

Game 2: Los Angeles dominated with a 6-2 win, propelled by Adrian Kempe’s two goals and two assists, and Anze Kopitar’s goal and three assists. The Kings’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, while their defense has effectively limited Edmonton’s scoring opportunities.

Game 3 Outlook

Returning home, the Oilers aim to leverage the energy of the Rogers Place crowd to shift the series momentum. Despite the series deficit, Edmonton is favored in Game 3, with moneyline odds at -135, while Los Angeles stands at +115. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

A potential boost for the Oilers could come from forward Evander Kane, who may make his season debut after recovering from multiple injuries. Kane’s return would add depth and experience to Edmonton’s lineup.

Key Players to Watch

Los Angeles Kings: Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have been instrumental in the Kings’ offensive success, combining for seven points in Game 2.

Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl need to elevate their play to spark a comeback. McDavid has been held to limited production so far, and Draisaitl’s impact has been minimal.​

Kings vs. Oilers Game 3 Betting Prediction

I’m rolling the dice with the Kings. While the Oilers could hang their hat on coming from behind in Game 1 (despite losing), Game 2 was an absolute drubbing. I think L.A., which has now won four straight versus Edmonton, has the Oilers’ number. The Kings are also 8-2 in their last 10 games entering play tonight.

Kings vs. Oilers Game 3 Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS +115