Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction: Will it be a defensive struggle?

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face the Colorado Avalanche on March 27, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver. Both teams enter the matchup in strong form, with the Kings holding a 40-21-9 record and riding a four-game winning streak, while the Avalanche boast a 44-25-3 record, also on a three-game winning streak. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Avalanche matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Kings (+125) at Colorado Avalanche (-150); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Kings vs. Avalanche Public Betting: Bettors Backing Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings’ recent success has been largely attributed to their defensive prowess, allowing only 2.50 goals per game and conceding just six goals over their last four outings. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been instrumental, posting a .918 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average. Offensively, the team has faced challenges, averaging 2.93 goals per game, with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe combining for 47 goals and 68 assists.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have been formidable on offense, averaging 3.36 goals per game and netting 15 goals in their last three contests. Nathan MacKinnon leads the charge with 29 goals and an impressive 107 points, including 78 assists. The defense has also been solid, allowing 2.83 goals per game, with standout performances from defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

Kings vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

Given the Avalanche’s potent offense and home-ice advantage, they are favored in this matchup. However, the Kings’ robust defense and recent form will make this a close game. I like the under, which is 5.5 at Bovada.lv.

Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction: UNDER 5.5