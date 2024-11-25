Jets vs. Wild Prediction: Will Winnipeg continue to own Minnesota?

The 17-4-0 Jets will take on the 13-3-4 Wild in Monday night’s clash from Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. Will Winnipeg continue to own Minnesota in this series? Or is there a better bet on the board when it comes to tonight’s Jets vs. Wild matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winnipeg Jets (-120) at Minnesota Wild (+100); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 25, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Wild Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Lowry scores goal in Saturday’s loss

Adam Lowry scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Predators. Lowry found the back of the net with a wrist shot midway through the second period, but that would be all the offense the Jets would muster in the entire game. It was a disappointing effort from Winnipeg, but at least Lowry managed to crack the scoresheet for the third time in his last five appearances. He has two goals and one assist in that span, though the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis and his role as a bottom-six forward limits his fantasy appeal.

Kaprizov avoids serious injury

Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) didn’t sustain a serious injury in Thursday’s win over Edmonton, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Sunday. Kaprizov had an MRI on Sunday, and the results were encouraging, but it’s still unclear when he will be available to play. The Wild will monitor him on a day-by-day basis. Kaprizov didn’t play in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary, and it’s doubtful that he will return to action in Monday’s game versus Winnipeg. An official update on his timeline should come from the team soon. Kaprizov has amassed 13 goals, 34 points and 59 shots on net in 19 appearances this season.

Jets vs. Wild Betting Trends:

Winnipeg is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

Winnipeg is 17-4 SU in its last 21 games

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Minnesota is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games

Jets vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. These two teams met in October and the Jets handed the Wild a 2-1 loss in overtime. That was the sixth consecutive win for Winnipeg over Minnesota. The Jets are now 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. At this price, the Jets are my favorite NHL bet of the night.

Jets vs. Wild Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -120