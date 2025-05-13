Jets vs. Stars Game 4 Playoff Prediction: Will Winnipeg pull off Upset?

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoff second-round series on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 5:00 PM PDT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Stars lead the series 2–1, with the Jets aiming to even the series on the road. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Jets vs. Stars Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -150 moneyline favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Jets vs. Stars Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Love Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Jets’ Defensive Prowess: Winnipeg boasts the league’s top defense, allowing just 2.30 goals per game. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been exceptional, posting a 1.99 GAA and a .927 SV% this season. The Jets have been dominant when leading after any period, remaining unbeaten in regulation in such scenarios.

Stars’ Offensive Threats: Dallas’s offense is led by Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson. Rantanen has been a key addition since his trade from the Carolina Hurricanes, contributing significantly to the Stars’ offensive depth.

Series Momentum: The Stars secured a 5–2 victory in Game 3, with Rantanen playing a pivotal role. The Jets will need to adjust their strategy to counter Dallas’s offensive firepower and even the series.

Game 4 Preview

Jets’ Strategy: Winnipeg will rely on its defensive strengths and Hellebuyck’s goaltending to stifle Dallas’s offense. Key forwards like Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele will need to contribute offensively to support the team’s defensive efforts.

Stars’ Approach: Dallas will look to capitalize on its offensive depth, with Rantanen and Robertson leading the charge. Maintaining strong defensive play and special teams performance will be crucial for the Stars to take a commanding 3–1 series lead.

Jets vs. Stars Game 4 Betting Prediction

Given the Jets’ defensive capabilities and Hellebuyck’s goaltending, Winnipeg is poised to even the series in Game 4. However, the Stars’ offensive depth and home-ice advantage make them formidable opponents. This matchup is expected to be closely contested, with the outcome hinging on key performances from both teams’ star players.

Jets vs. Stars Game 4 Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS +125