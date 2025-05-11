Jets vs. Stars Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will over cash?

The Jets and Stars are set to clash in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinal series on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM CT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. With the series tied 1-1, both teams aim to gain the upper hand in this pivotal matchup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Stars Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars

4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stars are -150 moneyline favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Jets vs. Stars Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

Game 1: Dallas edged out Winnipeg with a 3-2 victory.

Game 2: Winnipeg responded emphatically, shutting out Dallas 4-0.

The Jets’ Game 2 win showcased their defensive prowess and the stellar goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck, who made 21 saves for the shutout. Nikolaj Ehlers contributed significantly with two goals and an assist.

Key Players to Watch

Connor Hellebuyck (Jets): The Vezina Trophy finalist boasts a .925 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA this postseason.

Kyle Connor (Jets): Leading Winnipeg with 97 points this season, Connor’s offensive contributions are crucial.

Jake Oettinger (Stars): Despite a tough Game 2, Oettinger remains a reliable presence in net with a .909 save percentage.

Mikko Rantanen (Stars): Acquired mid-season, Rantanen adds depth and scoring ability to Dallas’s forward lines.

Jets vs. Stars Game 3 Betting Prediction

The Jets have momentum following their dominant Game 2 performance, but the Stars return home, where they have a strong 28-10-3 record this season. Dallas will look to leverage home-ice advantage and rebound offensively.

Jets vs. Stars Game 3 Prediction: OVER 5.5