Jets vs. Oilers Prediction: Is Over best bet on board?

​The Winnipeg Jets (47-18-4) will face the Edmonton Oilers (40-24-4) on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Oilers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winnipeg Jets (+105) at Edmonton Oilers (-125); o/u 6

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Oilers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Recent Form

The Jets are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, snapping their three-game winning streak. Despite this setback, Winnipeg has been strong in March, with a 5-3-1 record, averaging 2.9 goals per game while allowing 2.3.

The Oilers, on the other hand, are on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Utah Hockey Club 7-1. In March, Edmonton has a 6-3-0 record, averaging 3.2 goals per game and conceding 2.4.

Key Players

For Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele leads with 75 points (35 goals, 40 assists) this season. In their previous meeting this season, Scheifele contributed a goal and an assist.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid is on a 12-game point streak, amassing 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) during this span.

Injuries

The Jets will be without defenseman Neal Pionk due to an undisclosed injury, potentially impacting their defensive depth. The Oilers have several players sidelined, including defenseman John Klingberg and forwards Evander Kane (LTIR), Trent Frederic (IR), and Alec Regula (IR).

Jets vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

The Oilers are slight favorites with a moneyline of -125 at Bovada.lv, while the Jets are at +105. The over/under is set at six goals. Given Edmonton’s recent form and home advantage, they have a slight edge. However, Winnipeg’s resilience after losses suggests a closely contested game. A high-scoring affair is anticipated, with the Oilers potentially edging out a 4-3 victory.​

Jets vs. Oilers Prediction: OVER 6