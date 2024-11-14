Jets vs. Lightning Prediction: Will Winnipeg pull off another Upset?

The Jets vs. Lightning matchup will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night. Will the Jets pull off another upset when they visit Tampa, FL?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winning Jets (+100) at Tampa Bay Lightning (-120); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 14, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Lightning Public Betting: Bettors Backing Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hellebuyck makes 33 saves in win

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday. The NHL hasn’t seen a repeat Vezina winner since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008, but Hellebuyck’s start to 2024-25 already has people talking that way. He leads the NHL in wins (12), GAA (1.92) and save percentage (.934). Heading into Tuesday night, Hellebuyck was tied for fifth overall in high-danger saves (70) and was outperforming the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin in high-danger save percentage (.854 to .811). We’ll withhold Hart talk, at least for now, but that could change if the Jets continue to build on their 15-1-0 start.

Vasilevskiy makes 31 saves in shootout loss

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. The loss wasn’t on Vasilevskiy — his teammates need to put a few goals on the board, especially against the poor-performing Flyers. The netminder is 0-2-1 since winning his 299th NHL game Oct. 30 against the Avalanche. The team doesn’t play again for a week, so Vasy will get a chance to hit the 300-win mark next Thursday at home against the Jets.

Jets vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Jets are off to a 15-1 start and are receiving plus odds tonight. No reason to go against the best and hottest team in hockey. They’re a perfect 7-0 on the road this season and are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Lightning. That includes a 7-4 victory over the Lightning on November 3. The Jets have won five straight over the Lightning, which includes two upset victories as underdogs.

Jets vs. Lightning Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS +100