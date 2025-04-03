Jets vs. Golden Knights Prediction: Will Vegas beat Winnipeg yet again?

The Winnipeg Jets (51-20-4) are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights (45-21-8) on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This matchup features two of the Western Conference’s top teams, with the Jets leading the conference and the Golden Knights holding the third position. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Winnipeg Jets (+105) at Vegas Golden Knights (-125); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+

Jets vs. Golden Knights Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Season Series

The Golden Knights have won both previous meetings this season: a 4-3 victory on November 30 and a 3-2 overtime win on December 13.

Team Performances

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets are averaging 3.41 goals per game, ranking third in the NHL. Defensively, they lead the league by allowing only 2.35 goals per game. In their recent 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg managed just one goal on 19 shots.

Vegas Golden Knights: The Golden Knights average 3.39 goals per game and rank sixth in defense, conceding 2.64 goals per game. Their six-game winning streak was snapped in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, where they allowed all three goals in the second period.

Key Players

Jets: Kyle Connor leads with 90 points (38 goals, 52 assists), and Mark Scheifele has 81 points (36 goals, 45 assists). Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck boasts a 2.03 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel has 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists), and Mark Stone has 66 points (19 goals, 47 assists). Goalie Adin Hill holds a 2.47 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Injuries

For the Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo (lower body) and Ilya Samsonov (upper body) are questionable. The Jets have no reported injuries.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

I like Vegas at Bovada.lv. The Golden Knights have won nine straight games against the Jets and six of their last seven games overall.

Jets vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -125