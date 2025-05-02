Jets vs. Blues Game 6 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will St. Louis force a Game 7?

The St. Louis Blues face elimination tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with the Jets leading the series 3-2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Blues Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 2, 2025

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blues are -115 moneyline favorites. The Jets, meanwhile, are -105 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Jets vs. Blues Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Injuries Impacting the Jets

Winnipeg will be without top-line center Mark Scheifele, who suffered an injury in Game 5 and will not travel with the team for Game 6 . Additionally, forward Nikolaj Ehlers remains sidelined. These absences could challenge the Jets’ offensive depth.

Blues’ Home-Ice Advantage

The home team has won each game in this series, and the Blues will look to continue that trend. St. Louis has been strong at Enterprise Center, boasting a 24-14-3 home record during the regular season.

Goaltending Duel

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has faced criticism for inconsistent play, allowing 13 goals on 122 shots in the series . Conversely, Jets’ netminder Connor Hellebuyck has been solid, but the pressure mounts as the series progresses.

Players to Watch

Blues: Robert Thomas leads the team with 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) . Rookie Jimmy Snuggerud has been a bright spot, contributing points in three of the last four games.

Jets: Kyle Connor continues to be a key offensive force, leading the team with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists).

Jets vs. Blues Game 6 Betting Prediction

Given the Jets’ injury woes and the Blues’ strong home performance, St. Louis is poised to capitalize and force a Game 7. Expect a tightly contested match, with the Blues edging out a victory.

Jets vs. Blues Game 6 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -115