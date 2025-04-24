Jets vs. Blues Game 3 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Winnipeg take 3-0 lead?

The Jets and Blues first-round series shifts from Winnipeg to St. Louis on Thursday night. Will the Blues cut into the Jets’ lead or will Winnipeg open a 3-0 series lead? What’s the best bet in tonight’s Jets vs. Blues Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 21, 2025

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -115 moneyline favorites. The Blues, meanwhile, are +102 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Overview

The Winnipeg Jets lead the first-round series 2-0 after securing victories in Games 1 and 2. Game 1 was a 4-1 win, and Game 2 ended with a 3-2 overtime victory. The series now shifts to St. Louis, where the Blues will look to capitalize on home ice and avoid falling into a 3-0 deficit.​

Jets: Dominant Performances

Winnipeg enters Game 3 with momentum, having won both games in Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar in net, stopping 60 of 63 shots faced in the first two games. The Jets’ offense has been potent, averaging 3.34 goals per game, ranking 5th in the NHL. Their power play is also effective, converting at 28.34%, placing them 2nd in the league.

Blues: Seeking a Spark

St. Louis faces an uphill battle after dropping the first two games on the road. The Blues’ offense has struggled, averaging just 2.74 goals per game, 25th in the NHL. Jordan Binnington has been solid in net, but the team needs more consistent scoring to challenge the Jets. ​

Key Matchups

Hellebuyck vs. Blues Offense: Connor Hellebuyck’s playmaking ability will test St. Louis’s offensive unit.​

Binnington’s Leadership: Jordan Binnington’s performance is crucial for the Blues’ success.​

Goaltending Battle: The performance of both goaltenders will significantly impact the game’s outcome.​

Jets vs. Blues Game 3 Prediction

I’d love to back the Blues but the Jets are on a mission. Winnipeg has won eight out of its last 10 games versus St. Louis. The Jets have won four straight games versus the Blues. They’ve also won seven out of their last 10 games entering play tonight, which includes three straight.

Jets vs. Blues Game 3 Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -115