Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Prediction: Is total too high?

The Carolina Hurricanes (35-22-4) will face the Detroit Red Wings (30-24-6) on March 4, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With Carolina listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 6 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Red Wings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Hurricanes (-180) at Detroit Red Wings (+150); o/u 6

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Public Betting: Bettors Backing Rangers

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Red Wings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance:

Carolina Hurricanes: They have scored 195 goals this season (9th in the NHL) and conceded 168. Their power play success rate is 19.23%, with 35 goals on 182 opportunities. Defensively, they’ve allowed 138 goals at even strength and 30 on 181 penalty kills, resulting in an 83.43% penalty kill rate (2nd in the NHL).

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings have scored 31 goals over their last 10 games, averaging 3.1 goals per game, and have allowed 32 goals in the same span. Their power play has been effective, converting 40% of opportunities (10 goals on 25 chances) in these games.

Key Players to Watch:

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have been pivotal in generating offense.

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat have combined for 75 goals and 94 assists this season.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under hit eight times. That includes a seven-game under streak in this series that started in April of 2022. The under has hit in three out of the Hurricanes’ last four games.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Prediction: UNDER 6