Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction: Will Carolina snap its three-game losing skid?

The Carolina Hurricanes (46-27-4) will face the Washington Capitals (49-19-9) tonight at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Capitals game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Carolina Hurricanes (-130) at Washington Capitals (+110); o/u 6

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

The Hurricanes are aiming to rebound after a 3-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on April 9. In that game, both Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis led the team with five shots on goal each. ​

The Capitals currently lead the Metropolitan Division and are looking to solidify their position as the playoffs approach. They have notable injuries, including forwards Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and T.J. Oshie (back), both out for the season. ​

This matchup is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the postseason, with the Hurricanes seeking to snap their recent skid and the Capitals aiming to maintain momentum.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Prediction

I’m taking Carolina on the moneyline at Bovada.lv. The Hurricanes have won seven out of their previous 10 meetings versus the Capitals. Their current three-game losing streak is concerning, but it’s not as if Washington is in perfect form entering tonight, either. The Capitals, in fact, have dropped five out of their last seven games overall.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -150