Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 5 Prediction: Will Carolina close out series?

The Carolina Hurricanes are poised to close out their second-round series against the Washington Capitals in Game 5 on Thursday, May 15, 2025. With a commanding 3-1 series lead, the Hurricanes aim to secure their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 5 prediction?

Game Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -170 moneyline favorites. The Capitals, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs, Capitals Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Carolina Hurricanes: On the Brink of Advancement

The Hurricanes have demonstrated a well-rounded game throughout the series, combining offensive depth with defensive stability. Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been exceptional, boasting a 1.41 GAA and .935 SV% in the playoffs, ranking among the league’s elite. Offensively, Carolina’s power play has been potent, converting on 3 of 8 opportunities in Game 4, and they will look to maintain this efficiency. Key contributors like Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have been consistent, providing both scoring and playmaking.

Washington Capitals: Facing Elimination

The Capitals find themselves on the verge of elimination, trailing 3-1 in the series. Despite their regular-season success, including clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Washington has struggled in the postseason. Veteran stars Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson have been notably quiet, with Ovechkin yet to register a point in the series. Goaltender Logan Thompson has been a bright spot, maintaining a .918 SV% and 2.45 GAA, but even his stellar play hasn’t been enough to overcome the team’s offensive shortcomings.

Keys to the Game

Carolina:

Maintain defensive discipline to neutralize Washington’s power play.

Capitalize on scoring opportunities, especially on the power play.

Continue strong goaltending to keep the Capitals’ offense at bay.

Washington:

Increase offensive pressure and generate more scoring chances.

Get key players like Ovechkin and Carlson involved in the offense.

Leverage home-ice advantage to create momentum.

Hurricanes vs, Capitals Game 5 Betting Prediction

While the Capitals will be motivated to extend the series on home ice, the Hurricanes’ balanced attack and strong defensive play give them the edge. Expect Carolina to close out the series with a 4-2 victory, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 5 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -170