Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 2 Prediction: Will Carolina take 2-0 series lead?

The Carolina Hurricanes aim to extend their series lead in the second round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs as they face the Washington Capitals in Game 2 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The puck drops at 7:00 PM ET (4:00 PM PT). What’s the best bet in tonight’s Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -134 moneyline favorites. The Capitals, meanwhile, are +119 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overview

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes secured a 5-1 victory over the Capitals in Game 1, showcasing their defensive prowess and efficient scoring. Key players like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov have been pivotal in their offensive efforts. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been solid, providing stability in net.

Washington Capitals: The Capitals, despite their strong regular-season performance, struggled in Game 1. Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas are expected to be central to their offensive strategy. Goaltender Logan Thompson’s performance will be crucial in Game 2, as the Capitals look to rebound on home ice.

Key Matchups

Offensive Firepower: The Capitals’ offense, led by Strome and Protas, will need to find a way to break through Carolina’s defense. The Hurricanes’ ability to limit high-danger chances will be a significant factor.

Goaltending Battle: Thompson’s performance in Game 2 will be under scrutiny. A rebound game could shift momentum in favor of the Capitals.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 2 Betting Prediction

Given Carolina’s strong defensive play and the Capitals’ need to adjust after Game 1, the Hurricanes are favored to take a 2-0 series lead. However, expect a more competitive game as Washington looks to even the series on home ice. It won’t be easy, but I do like Carolina to cash again on the road.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game 2 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRRICANES -134