Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 4 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Minnesota pull off upset?

After splitting the first two games in Las Vegas, the Minnesota Wild took a 2-1 series lead with a 5-2 victory in Game 3. The Golden Knights will look to even the series on the road and avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit. What’s the best bet on the board for today’s Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 26, 2025

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Golden Knights are -150 moneyline favorites. The Wild, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it sits at 5.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Believe in Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Wild’s Momentum

Power Play Success: Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals in Game 3, highlighting the Wild’s improved special teams. The team is now 2-for-8 on the power play in the series. ​

Balanced Scoring: Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi each recorded a goal and an assist in Game 3, contributing to the Wild’s offensive depth.

Goaltending Stability: Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves in Game 3, providing a solid presence in net for Minnesota. ​

Golden Knights’ Response

Offensive Depth: The Golden Knights have been led by Pavel Dorofeyev, who scored two power-play goals and added an assist in Game 3. Tomas Hertl also contributed with a goal and an assist. ​

Defensive Adjustments: Vegas will need to tighten up defensively to prevent the Wild from exploiting transition opportunities. In Game 3, Minnesota capitalized on several odd-man rushes. a

Goaltending Battle: Adin Hill has been steady in net for the Golden Knights, but will need to make timely saves to keep his team competitive.​

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 4 Betting Prediction

The Golden Knights have been dominant on the road this season, with a 16-4-3 record away from home. However, the Wild’s recent form and home-ice advantage make them formidable opponents. Expect a tightly contested game, with special teams playing a crucial role.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game 4 Prediction: MINNESOTA WILD +125