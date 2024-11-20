Close Menu

    Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: Will Toronto upend Vegas without Auston Matthews?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs

    The Maple Leafs will be without Auston Matthews again on Wednesday night when they host the Golden Knights. That said, Toronto is 5-1 without Matthews, who has been out due to an upper-body injury. Will the Leafs post another victory? Or is there a better bet in this Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Vegas Golden Knights (+115) at Toronto Maple Leafs (-135); o/u 6

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: ESPN+

    Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting: Bettors Love Toronto

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Stone designated for injured reserve

    Mark Stone (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday. Stone is still being classified by the team as day-to-day and has already missed more than a week of action. Thus, he could still technically be activated ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Toronto. Still, it seems unlikely the team would place him on IR only to reactivate him Wednesday, so he should probably be considered doubtful for both ends of Vegas’ back-to-back against the Leafs and Senators on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

    Mattehws travels to Germany to see specialist

    Auston Matthews (upper body) traveled to Germany to see a specialist and is hoping to play either in Sunday’s matchup with Utah or in a Nov. 27 clash with the Panthers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Matthews will miss his seventh game in a row when the Leafs take on the Knights on Wednesday but seems to be trending in the right direction. In 13 appearances this year, the 27-year-old center has notched five goals and six helpers, including four power-play points, in 13 outings. With David Kampf (lower body) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin) also on IR, the team will be forced to deploy youngster Fraser Minten in a middle-six role against Vegas.

    Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights have won three out of the last four meetings between these two teams dating back to October of 2022. All three of those wins came when Vegas was an underdog. Granted, the Golden Knights are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Sunday night. That said, they’ve also won two out of their last three games overall. While the Maple Leafs have been tough of late (they’ve won five out of their last six games), I’m not going to pass on the Knights as an underdog.

    Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +115

