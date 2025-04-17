Flames vs. Kings Prediction: Will L.A. take down Calgary?

​The Calgary Flames are set to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This game was rescheduled from its original January 8 date due to California wildfires. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Flames vs. Kings matchup?

Game Matchup

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Kings are -150 moneyline favorites. The Flames, meanwhile, are +133 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 5.5 goals.

Flames vs. Kings Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Kings’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overview

Calgary Flames: Holding a 26–19–7 record, the Flames are 4th in the Pacific Division. They have won both previous matchups against the Kings this season.

Los Angeles Kings: With a 27–17–6 record, the Kings are 3rd in the Pacific Division. They aim to leverage their strong home performance, boasting a 15–3–1 record at Crypto.com Arena.

Key Players

Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 25 goals and 24 assists, totaling 49 points. Goaltender Dustin Wolf has a .914 save percentage.

Kings: Adrian Kempe tops the Kings with 27 goals and 27 assists, amounting to 54 points. Goaltender Erik Portillo boasts a .966 save percentage.

Injuries

Flames: Connor Zary (lower-body), Anthony Mantha (lower-body), and Justin Kirkland (lower-body) are out.

Kings: Alex Laferriere (upper-body) and Drew Doughty (ankle) are sidelined.

Flames vs. Kings Betting Prediction

Take L.A. The Kings are 8-2 in their last 10 games overall, winning four straight in the process. While there’s some uncertainty surrounding how these two teams will play things out with this being their last games of the season. That said, I’m still going to back L.A.

Flames vs. Kings Prediction: LOS ANGELES KINGS -150