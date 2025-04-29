Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 5 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will Carolina close out series?

The Hurricanes have the Devils on the verge of elimination, but will Carolina close the series out on Tuesday night? Or is New Jersey the play in tonight’s Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: Max/TBS

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Hurricanes are -270 moneyline favorites. The Devils, meanwhile, are +220 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Hurricanes’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Outlook

The Carolina Hurricanes are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, holding a 3–1 series lead over the New Jersey Devils. In Game 4, Andrei Svechnikov delivered a hat trick, leading the Hurricanes to a 5–2 victory. Frederik Andersen exited the game in the second period due to a collision, with Pyotr Kochetkov stepping in to secure the win .​

The Devils face elimination and will need to overcome a significant historical challenge. They are 1–10 all-time when trailing 3–1 in a best-of-seven series, with their sole comeback occurring in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final against the Philadelphia Flyers .​

Key Factors

New Jersey Devils:

Goaltending Decisions: Coach Lindy Ruff faces a critical choice between Vitek Vanecek, who has struggled with a 4.64 GAA and .825 SV%, and Akira Schmid, who has been more effective with a 2.29 GAA and .921 SV%.

Offensive Production: Key players like Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, and Dougie Hamilton have yet to make a significant impact in the series, combining for no goals and only five assists.

Carolina Hurricanes:

Balanced Scoring: The Hurricanes have received contributions from multiple players, including Svechnikov’s hat trick and assists from Aho and Blake, showcasing their depth.

Defensive Stability: Carolina’s defense has been solid, limiting the Devils’ scoring opportunities and maintaining a strong forecheck throughout the series.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Betting Prediction

I realize this is a big risk for little payout, but the only play is Carolina. The Hurricanes are 7-3 in their last 10 games versus the Devils, who are now 3-7 in their last 10 games entering play tonight.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction: CAROLINA HURRICANES -250