Devils vs. Avalanche Prediction: Will under cash in Colorado?

The Devils (32-21-6) are set to face the Avalanche (33-24-2) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New Jersey Devils (+110) at Colorado Avalanche (-130); o/u 6

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN+

Devils vs. Avalanche Public Betting: Bettors Backing Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Performance and Key Players

The Devils are coming off a dominant 5-0 victory over the Nashville Predators, showcasing their defensive strength. They currently allow only 2.46 goals per game, making them one of the top defensive teams in the league. Offensively, New Jersey averages 3.07 goals per game, with standout performances from Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, who have combined for 43 goals and 93 assists this season.

The Avalanche, despite recent setbacks with two consecutive losses, maintain a strong offensive presence, averaging 3.17 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen lead the team, contributing a combined 44 goals and 77 assists. Defensively, Colorado allows 3.02 goals per game, with goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood posting a .921 save percentage and a 2.17 goals-against average.

Devils vs. Avalanche Betting Prediction

This matchup features the Devils’ robust defense against the Avalanche’s potent offense. The under has cashed in four out of the Devils’ last five games overall. The under has been even more profitable in previous Avalanche games. In Colorado’s last seven games, the under is 5-1-1.

Devils vs. Avalanche Prediction: UNDER 6