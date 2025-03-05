Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Washington Capitals (39-14-8) will face the New York Rangers (31-26-4) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Capitals vs. Rangers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Washington Capitals (-115) at New York Rangers (-105); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Capitals vs. Rangers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Home Team

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Washington Capitals Overview

The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference with 86 points. In their recent 5-4 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators, Pierre-Luc Dubois contributed a goal and two assists. Dylan Strome leads the team with 58 points, including 18 goals and 40 assists. Alex Ovechkin remains a key offensive player with 31 goals and 17 assists this season.

New York Rangers Overview

The Rangers are currently tied for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 66 points. They secured a 4-0 victory against the New York Islanders in their last outing. Will Cuylle scored a unique goal by deflecting a shot off his helmet and into the net. Cuylle has been effective alongside veterans J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad, contributing significantly to the team’s offense.

Capitals vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I’m taking the over, which sits at 5.5 goals at Bovada.lv. In the Capitals’ last 10 games, the over has hit eight times. The over also hit in both of the previous meetings between these two teams. In the first meeting, the two teams combined for eight goals in Washington’s 5-3 victory. In the second, the two teams combined for 11 goals in the Capitals’ 7-4 victory.

Capitals vs. Rangers Prediction: CAPITALS/RANGERS OVER 5.5