Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction: Will under cash?

byAnthony Rome
February 22, 2025
The Washington Capitals are set to face the Pittsburgh Penguins today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM ET, with doors opening at 1:30 PM.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Capitals vs. Penguins Public Betting: Bettors Backing Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Capitals moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Updates:

Washington Capitals: In their last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Capitals experienced a 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club. Alexander Ovechkin contributed three assists, while Tom Wilson added two goals and an assist. Pierre-Luc Dubois has been a key player this season, recording 13 goals and 31 assists, with a +19 plus-minus rating.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins are returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break and are eager to capitalize on home-ice advantage. Sidney Crosby remains a central figure for Pittsburgh, with prop bets suggesting a strong performance in today’s game.

Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take the under. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 6-3-1. The under has also cashed in seven straight Pittsburgh games and is 8-1-1 in the Penguins’ last 10 games overall.

Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 5.5

