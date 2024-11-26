Canucks vs. Bruins Prediction: Is Total Too Low in Boston?

Is the 5.5-goal total too low for Tuesday night’s Canucks vs. Bruins matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or will these teams struggle to get over that number tonight at TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vancouver Canucks (+100) at Boston Bruins (-120); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 26, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN+

Canucks vs. Bruins Public Betting: Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Hughes ejected for boarding

Quinn Hughes received a game misconduct and five-minute major for boarding in the first period of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Ottawa. He drilled Josh Norris into the boards from behind. It wasn’t a hard hit, but Norris was cut and left the game temporarily. The officials had no option but to issue a major on the play — rule 41.5 issues an automatic game misconduct if “an injury to the face or head of the opponent” occurs on a boarding penalty. Hughes and Norris are close friends who played for the USNTDP and the University of Michigan. Still, a suspension is unlikely.

Beecher goes quiet after hot start

John Beecher’s point drought reached 12 games in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Red Wings. Beecher was a pleasant surprise in the first couple weeks of the season, but he’s contributed no points since his assist Oct. 26 versus the Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old has two goals, six points, 14 shots on net, 28 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances, and he was scratched versus the Blues on Nov. 16. Beecher is still good enough to hold down a fourth-line role, but he’s not a fantasy factor now that his offense has dried up.

Canucks vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

Vancouver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Vancouver is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Boston is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Vancouver

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 6 games when playing Vancouver

Canucks vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the under. These two teams struggle to cash the over when facing each other. They met twice in February last season and combined for a total of nine goals in two games. The Bruins won 4-0 at home on February 8, while the Canucks won 3-2 in overtime a week later in Vancouver. In each instance, the under hit. The under has now cashed in five of the last six Boston-Vancouver matchups.

Canucks vs. Bruins Prediction: UNDER 5.5