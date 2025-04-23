Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 2 NHL Playoffs Prediction: Will series stay low-scoring?

The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens face off in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Capital One Arena. The Capitals lead the series 1-0 after a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory in Game 1, highlighted by Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal performance, including the game-winner. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Canadiens vs. Capitals matchup?

Game Matchup

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Capitals are -190 moneyline favorites. The Canadiens, meanwhile, are +160 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Washington

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Capitals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Key Storylines

Capitals’ Momentum and Injuries

Washington enters Game 2 with confidence but faces challenges on the blue line. Defenseman Martin Fehervary is out for the playoffs due to a knee injury, prompting the Capitals to rely on depth players like Alex Alexeyev, Ethan Bear, and Dylan McIlrath. Forward Aliaksei Protas, who had a breakout season with 66 points, missed Game 1 due to a foot injury but could return for Game 2.

Canadiens Seek to Even Series

Montreal aims to bounce back after the narrow overtime loss. Captain Nick Suzuki and winger Cole Caufield, who have been offensive leaders, will be key in generating scoring opportunities. Goaltender Sam Montembeault is expected to start again after a solid performance in Game 1.

Statistical Comparison

Category Capitals (Regular Season Rank) Canadiens (Regular Season Rank)

Goals Per Game 3.49 (2nd) 2.96 (17th)

Goals Against Per Game 2.79 (8th) 3.18 (22nd)

Power Play % 23.53% (14th) 20.09% (21st)

Penalty Kill % 82.01% (5th) 80.93% (9th)

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 2 Betting Prediction

Give me the under. These two teams combined for only five goals in Game 1 and they went to overtime. The under is also 7-2-1 in Montreal’s last 10 games. On the other side, the under cashed in three out of Washington’s last four games.

Canadiens vs. Capitals Game 2 Prediction: UNDER 5.5