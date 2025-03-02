Bruins vs. Wild Prediction: Will game turn into defensive struggle?

The Bruins (28-25-8) will face the Wild (34-22-4) today at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on TNT and TruTV. What’s the best bet in today’s Bruins vs. Wild matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Bruins (+135) at Minnesota Wild (-150); o/u 5.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Bruins vs. Wild Public Betting

Season Series:

This is the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Bruins won the first matchup 3-0 on February 4 at TD Garden.

Team Performance:

Bruins: Boston recently snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. They have struggled on the road this season, holding a 10-15-3 record, with only two regulation wins in their last twelve away games.

Wild: Minnesota is currently on a three-game losing streak.

Players to Watch:

Bruins: David Pastrnak leads Boston with 32 goals and 43 assists, totaling 75 points this season. He has taken 252 shots, averaging 4.1 per game.

Wild: Marco Rossi has been a key contributor for Minnesota.

Injury Report:

Bruins: Brad Marchand is questionable for today’s game after leaving the previous match due to an awkward hit into the boards.

Bruins vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Both of these teams are playing poorly. The Bruins dropped five straight games before beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. On the other side, the Wild have dropped three straight games. Thus, I think the best bet is the under. These two teams met in early February and the two combined for a total of three goals in a 3-0 Boston victory. The Bruins will also play on tired legs today having played in Pittsburgh yesterday. I see a division struggle.

Bruins vs. Wild Prediction: UNDER 5.5